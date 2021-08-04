Big winners

This week’s municipal election in Dothan delivered a disappointing end to several candidates whose efforts to win a seat were unsuccessful.

However, it’s local voters who had the biggest win, and it was delivered by the candidates themselves long before the ballots were cast.

The weeks of campaigning leading up to Election Day were refreshingly void of mudslinging and acrimonious efforts to destroy opponents. In the political climate that’s brewed in recent years, that’s an anomaly.

We chalk it up to the character of the men and women who set out to represent the people of Dothan. What the candidate’s behavior showed us is that residents would have been served with dignity and class by any of those friends and neighbors on the ballot. Few constituencies can say that.

We applaud our winners, and wish them success as they take on the challenges of running our government and school system.

But we also applaud those candidates who did not prevail Tuesday, as their willingness to serve and to run on their own merits and ideas should not be overlooked.