Bitter irony

Sacha Baron Cohen has made a successful career in a niche of comedy that some may find more repellent than humorous. Those who aren’t familiar with Cohen need only imagine a raunchy and beyond-the-pale version of “Candid Camera,” except the marks aren’t let in on the gag at the end of the segment.

Four years ago, Cohen created a comedy show called “Who Is America?”, and among the “guests” was controversial conservative Alabama politician Roy Moore. Twice-elected, once suspended and once removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Moore’s most recent foray into politics was a campaign for U.S. Senate that faltered amid allegations of impropriety with underage girls early in his legal career.

Moore signed a waiver before appearing on Cohen’s show, and was subjected to a scene in which a character played by Cohen submitted Moore to a fabricated test to determine if he was a pedophile. The rigged testing equipment reacted when placed near Moore; the former judge walked off the set when he realized he’d been had.

Then he sued Cohen for $95 million for defamation.

Last week, a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that Moore had no claim against Cohen.

That may seem an outrageous miscarriage of justice. None of the allegations lodged against Moore in his Senate campaign have resulted in charges, and the episode that unfolded on the set of Cohen’s show and later in its broadcast is understandably humiliating. Many people find such “humor” at the expense of unsuspecting others distasteful at best and offensive at worst.

Court, however, limits its view to the law and its documentation.

“[L]ike the District Court we see no ambiguity in Moore’s release of all claims asserting infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and fraud—the only causes of action asserted here,” read the Appeals Court ruling.

It’s ironic that the stumbling block in Moore’s quest for justice at both district and appellate venues is his signed waiver, the sort of boilerplate legal document attorneys handle routinely.