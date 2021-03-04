 Skip to main content
Bravo, Gov. Ivey
OUR VIEW

Bravo, Gov. Ivey

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is sure to draw heat from many Alabamians who are ready to toss their masks aside and get back to normal, as well as members of her own party, who may agree with Republican governors in Mississippi and Texas who dropped mandates meant to mitigate spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Ivey’s “Safer at Home” order, which mandates the use of facial coverings in public, was set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday; on Thursday, she extended the order until April 9.

It’s a sad state of affairs when a cautious approach is met with rancor, and when the acrimony of partisan politics invades life and death decisions for public health.

Rather than follow the partisans, Ivey stuck with health professionals who advised her that easing restrictions now would be imprudent.

While there have been encouraging signs of decreasing hospitalizations and deaths, more than a third of the state’s 67 counties remain at moderate to high risk for COVID-19 infection. A million Alabamians have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, but the state’s population is five times that.

We applaud the governor for putting public health over politics. Her unpopular decision will surely save lives.

