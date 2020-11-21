Bright stars

As the conclusion of the 2020 General Election remains elusive, American voters should take a moment to consider the plight of the nation’s poll workers and other election personnel, who have worked diligently under unprecedented challenges to enable the democratic process.

In every state and in every county across America, election officials have been forced to adapt to changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic that continues to ravage the nation. Absentee voting rules were changed in many areas, allowing voters to opt for mail-in, absentee, or in-person absentee voting to avoid crowds at the polls on Election Day. The result is a deluge of ballots in volumes exponentially greater than normal.

At the polls, great care was taken to ensure the safety of both poll workers and the voting public; the result was long lines and longer days, exacerbated by the record voter turnout.

Additionally, many areas were struggling with a shortage of poll workers even before the coronavirus pandemic.

We applaud these workers, particularly Alabama’s election teams who tallied the state’s results efficiently. And we empathize with those in states where controversy has spurred recounts, often by hand, to alleviate concerns about accuracy or debunk accusations of voter fraud.

Election workers, many of whom are ordinary citizens who step up to serve their communities, are some of democracy’s brightest stars. Those who would criticize their efforts are welcome to offer their services in future elections.

