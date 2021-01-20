As a new school year began last fall, then-Superintendent Phyllis Edwards dropped a bombshell on the Dothan school board in a Sept. 8 memo with the subject line: Resignation.

Edwards was 2.5 years into her contract, and had accomplished an overhaul and restructuring of the school system, an initiative the school board had hoped to see through for some time. Her letter announced her intent to resign.

A couple of board members contacted her, and said she confirm that she wanted to resign. The board voted to accept her resignation and settled up with her, paying her about $38,000 owed for accrued leave and insurance premiums.

This week, the board received a letter from a Montgomery attorney representing Edwards, threatening a lawsuit for “wrongful termination” unless the board pays the former superintendent $584,000.