As a new school year began last fall, then-Superintendent Phyllis Edwards dropped a bombshell on the Dothan school board in a Sept. 8 memo with the subject line: Resignation.
Edwards was 2.5 years into her contract, and had accomplished an overhaul and restructuring of the school system, an initiative the school board had hoped to see through for some time. Her letter announced her intent to resign.
A couple of board members contacted her, and said she confirm that she wanted to resign. The board voted to accept her resignation and settled up with her, paying her about $38,000 owed for accrued leave and insurance premiums.
This week, the board received a letter from a Montgomery attorney representing Edwards, threatening a lawsuit for “wrongful termination” unless the board pays the former superintendent $584,000.
The board’s message to Edwards should be, “Bring it.” In resigning, Edwards broke the contract school board members entered in good faith. Her Sept. 8 letter clearly states her position. To now cast the breach as “wrongful termination” and threaten litigation unless the board coughs up another almost $600,0000 is disingenuous and unconscionable.
The board must now consider whether to pay what’s demanded, attempt to negotiate, or prepare to defend its position in federal court. One might conclude that Edwards’ strategy is to force the former.
However, the school board should stand its ground and prepare its case. Otherwise, it will establish itself as an easy target for future contracted employees who break their agreements and then look to get paid for work they haven’t done.