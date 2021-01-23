Brooks deserve censure and more

One of the most effective components of our government is that accountability of elected officials begins at the ballot box. Those in leadership positions in government serve at the pleasure of the people, and if the people aren’t pleased, those officials are sent packing and someone else is elected to that position.

However, some behavior is so egregious that greater measures are in order.

Alabama voters should have buyer’s remorse over the election of Barry Moore to the Second Congressional District and Tommy Tuberville to Alabama’s junior Senate seat. Before these men learned their way around Washington, they were aligning themselves with those who refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of the November General Election. They were joined by all Alabama congressional officials except Rep. Terri Sewell, a Democrat, and Sen. Richard Shelby, who had better sense. Their accountability will take place in the next election cycle, but they won’t likely see a negative effect.