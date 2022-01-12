 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brooks’ excuses
OUR VIEW

Brooks’ excuses

It’s understandable if U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks wanted any publicity prior to the May 24 GOP primary to be about his political campaign, in which he’ll face several opponents in a race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Unfortunately, he can’t wish away the inconvenient interest in his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, which have placed him as a defendant in a high-profile federal lawsuit.

As the U.S. Senate prepared to meet to ratify Electoral College votes in the presidential election, Brooks donned a ballistic vest under a plaid shirt and yellow windbreaker, put on a hunting cap, and headed down to the “Save America” rally near the U.S. Capitol, where he gave a fiery speech repeating still-unsubstantiated lies about voter fraud and election theft.

Now Brooks claims he was acting in his official capacity and should be removed from the lawsuit as a defendant, and replaced by the federal government.

While it’s up to the judge in the case to determine whether Brooks remains as a defendant, it doesn’t take a legal scholar to see that his claim of “just doing his job,” is specious. In his remarks, he attempted to incite the crowd, and at one point replaced his camouflage hunting cap with another that read, “Fire Pelosi.”

As a defendant, Brooks would have the opportunity to defend his actions and his remarks, standing by the position he expressed loudly on Jan. 6.

His attempt to evade a day in court shows a stunning deficit of integrity.

