Business is booming

Toyota announced an expansion of its Huntsville engine plant this week to ramp up production of a hybrid engine. That’s big news for Rocket City, which will benefit from the company’s almost quarter-billion dollar investment and likely an eventual increase in its 1,800-strong workforce.

We’re pleased for Huntsville, and for what the economic expansion will mean for the state overall.

However, we’re far more excited by news from a local company, Dothan Warehouse, which announced its second expansion – an investment of $8 million and the creation of 25 new jobs. It’s the second phase of a larger expansion initiative totaling about $28 million.

We’re not knocking large employers; our area’s industrial recruiters are always working to land a big fish and have done so in the past. However, there’s great value and stability in growing small businesses over a constellation of disciplines.

The economic stability of our region can be attributed to diversification. There are many successful businesses and employers throughout the area in retail, medical, manufacturing, hospitality, and countless other options, many of which have been created and driven to success by local business folk. Dothan Warehouse identified a niche service and is serving a growing regional poultry industry with storage, blast freezing and logistics. The company is looking ahead to future expansion as well.

We’re proud of the success of Dothan Warehouse, and are particularly aware of the ripple effect that can follow, as other businesses in related industries stand to benefit from the diversification.