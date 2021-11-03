Cancel culture

Universities have a long tradition of imparting centuries of accumulated knowledge onto those who undertake advanced study. More importantly, academies of higher learning foster thought, often through the exchange of varieties of ideas, in ways that date as far back as the Platonic Academy in the classical Greek era.

In contemporary times, such exchanges seem to be under fire. Four years ago, Auburn University officials attempted to cancel a planned appearance by an alt-right provocateur, Richard Spencer, who had rented space on campus for an event not sanctioned by the university. The cancellation was reversed by a federal judge, resulting in the university paying $29,000 for Spencer’s legal expenses, and the event went on as planned to sparse attendance.

This week, Samford University in Birmingham, a privately funded conservative Christian school, withdrew an invitation to Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham, who was to speak during the inaugural activities for the university’s new president, Beck A. Taylor.