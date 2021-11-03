 Skip to main content
Cancel culture
OUR VIEW

Cancel culture

Universities have a long tradition of imparting centuries of accumulated knowledge onto those who undertake advanced study. More importantly, academies of higher learning foster thought, often through the exchange of varieties of ideas, in ways that date as far back as the Platonic Academy in the classical Greek era.

In contemporary times, such exchanges seem to be under fire. Four years ago, Auburn University officials attempted to cancel a planned appearance by an alt-right provocateur, Richard Spencer, who had rented space on campus for an event not sanctioned by the university. The cancellation was reversed by a federal judge, resulting in the university paying $29,000 for Spencer’s legal expenses, and the event went on as planned to sparse attendance.

This week, Samford University in Birmingham, a privately funded conservative Christian school, withdrew an invitation to Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham, who was to speak during the inaugural activities for the university’s new president, Beck A. Taylor.

An online petition opposing Meacham’s appearance took issue with previous engagements in which the historian spoke to Planned Parenthood, and had gathered more than a thousand signatures by Tuesday morning. The petition stated that Meacham’s “beliefs and core values do not align with those of Samford University, as it is a Southern Baptist institution.” According to the Associated Press, the petition called Meacham’s planned speech “alarming for the future of Samford.”

Ironically, Meacham’s remarks at Samford were to address his analysis of the current state of civility and discourse – a topic that at least a thousand people at Samford might do well to consider.

