 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Canceled?’
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

‘Canceled?’

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A nominee for a judicial position in the Auburn University Student Government Association made news this week when he complained publicly that he was a victim of “cancel culture” after the university SGA Senate declined his nomination for chief justice.

“I’m deeply troubled that senators have been injecting their partisan political beliefs into this process, and essentially imposing a political and religious litmus test on appointees,” Auburn student Stephen Morris said.

Welcome to the real world, Mr. Morris.

Morris, a self-proclaimed Christian conservative, would seem to share the political leanings of the majority of Alabamians. Some may argue that his values are shared by most students in a public university in a deeply red state.

However, several students seated in the SGA’s 34-member student Senate were troubled by some of Morris’s activity on social media, particularly tweets critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, poverty, and transgender individuals in sports. Those reservations prevented Morris’s nomination from receiving the two-thirds majority required to move forward.

Mr. Morris isn’t the first whose aspirations have been tripped up by social media activity, and he won’t be the last. However, the student Senate appears to have followed its own regulations in considering Mr. Morris’s nomination.

It’s naïve to assume that incendiary positions expressed publicly on social media are made in a vacuum. The student Senate, charged with the responsibility of seating members of the SGA judiciary, prudently chose to pass on a nominee whose views may undermine the perception of impartiality.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wrongheaded
Editorial

Wrongheaded

Chip Brown, an Alabama lawmaker from Mobile, just doesn’t get it. Alabama is among the states where the majority of people haven’t gotten the …

A moment of silence
Editorial

A moment of silence

Later this week, there will likely be an initiative to observe a moment of silence Saturday morning to recognize the moment 20 years ago when …

The least of us
Editorial

The least of us

  • Updated

We all encounter them at one time or another, in shopping center parking lots, or perhaps outside the post office – people loitering, watching…

Distracted
Editorial

Distracted

  • Updated

Alabama’s elected officials seem to have forgotten that their primary charge is governing in the interest of the people who elected them. Our …

Hugh’s gift
Editorial

Hugh’s gift

Some 30 years ago, the Retirement Systems of Alabama set out to create a collection of world-class golf courses across the state to fuel touri…

This is where we are now
Editorial

This is where we are now

  • Updated

Alabama and Mississippi continue to trail the rest of the nation in rates of vaccination against COVID-19, although interest in the vaccines h…

Knee-jerk reaction
Editorial

Knee-jerk reaction

  • Updated

Alabama’s public schools face a lot of challenges, beginning with the perception that our state’s schools are the worst in the nation, and mos…

Lead us now, Gov. Ivey
Editorial

Lead us now, Gov. Ivey

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appeared on the state capitol steps over the weekend with a group of mascots from the state’s colleges and universities …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert