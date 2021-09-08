‘Canceled?’

A nominee for a judicial position in the Auburn University Student Government Association made news this week when he complained publicly that he was a victim of “cancel culture” after the university SGA Senate declined his nomination for chief justice.

“I’m deeply troubled that senators have been injecting their partisan political beliefs into this process, and essentially imposing a political and religious litmus test on appointees,” Auburn student Stephen Morris said.

Welcome to the real world, Mr. Morris.

Morris, a self-proclaimed Christian conservative, would seem to share the political leanings of the majority of Alabamians. Some may argue that his values are shared by most students in a public university in a deeply red state.

However, several students seated in the SGA’s 34-member student Senate were troubled by some of Morris’s activity on social media, particularly tweets critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, poverty, and transgender individuals in sports. Those reservations prevented Morris’s nomination from receiving the two-thirds majority required to move forward.