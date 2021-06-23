 Skip to main content
Carried away
OUR VIEW

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in a case involving a Pennsylvania 14-year-old school cheerleader who was suspended from cheerleading after posting a profanity-laced tirade on social media.

The child’s parents sued the school district on free speech grounds; after an appellate court ruled in the student’s favor, the school took the case to the Supreme Court.

The justices ruled 8-1 that the student’s First Amendment right to free speech was abridged by the suspension. Justice Clarence Thomas said he would’ve let the suspension stand.

However, school officials across the land won’t likely glean any guidance from the ruling; in the majority opinion, the justices offered nothing to give administrators a road map in similar situations. In fact, Justice Stephen Breyer’s words seem contradictory: Breyer wrote that “we do not believe the special characteristics that give schools additional license to regulate student speech always disappear when a school regulates speech that takes place off campus. The school’s regulatory interests remain significant in some off-campus circumstances.”

Justice Samuel Alito suggests school officials in question “got carried away.”

“If today’s decision teaches any lesson, it must be that the regulation of many types of off-premises student speech raises serious First Amendment concerns, and school officials should proceed cautiously before venturing into this territory,” Alito wrote in a concurring opinion.

It recalls the sentiment of former Justice Potter Stewart in a 1964 obscenity case, Jacobellis v. Ohio:

“I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description [“hard-core pornography”], and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so,” Stewart wrote. “But I know it when I see it, and the motion picture involved in this case is not that.”

