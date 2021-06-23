On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in a case involving a Pennsylvania 14-year-old school cheerleader who was suspended from cheerleading after posting a profanity-laced tirade on social media.

The child’s parents sued the school district on free speech grounds; after an appellate court ruled in the student’s favor, the school took the case to the Supreme Court.

The justices ruled 8-1 that the student’s First Amendment right to free speech was abridged by the suspension. Justice Clarence Thomas said he would’ve let the suspension stand.

However, school officials across the land won’t likely glean any guidance from the ruling; in the majority opinion, the justices offered nothing to give administrators a road map in similar situations. In fact, Justice Stephen Breyer’s words seem contradictory: Breyer wrote that “we do not believe the special characteristics that give schools additional license to regulate student speech always disappear when a school regulates speech that takes place off campus. The school’s regulatory interests remain significant in some off-campus circumstances.”

Justice Samuel Alito suggests school officials in question “got carried away.”