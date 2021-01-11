Censorship? No.

Don’t look for U.S. Rep. Barry Moore on Twitter; District 2’s new congressman’s personal account was suspended, likely because of a tweets that perpetuating the notion that the Nov. 3 presidential election was “stolen.”

His spokesperson confirmed the suspension but said Moore deleted the account “because of censorship of conservative voices he saw happening.”

Moore then took to Facebook to complain — ironically proving that being suspended from a social media platform for an apparent violation of terms of service is not a First Amendment infringement.

We remind Moore that social media companies are private businesses, and that it’s a privilege, not a right, for people to use the services.

Virtually all social media platforms have stepped up policing of misinformation and falsehood meant to inflame and incite dissent. That’s not censorship, that’s responsibility.

