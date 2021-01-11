 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Censorship? No.
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Censorship? No.

{{featured_button_text}}

Don’t look for U.S. Rep. Barry Moore on Twitter; District 2’s new congressman’s personal account was suspended, likely because of a tweets that perpetuating the notion that the Nov. 3 presidential election was “stolen.”

His spokesperson confirmed the suspension but said Moore deleted the account “because of censorship of conservative voices he saw happening.”

Moore then took to Facebook to complain — ironically proving that being suspended from a social media platform for an apparent violation of terms of service is not a First Amendment infringement.

We remind Moore that social media companies are private businesses, and that it’s a privilege, not a right, for people to use the services.

Virtually all social media platforms have stepped up policing of misinformation and falsehood meant to inflame and incite dissent. That’s not censorship, that’s responsibility.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This is not America
Editorial

This is not America

  • Updated

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, had been poised to be a remarkable day in the United States. Congress was set to confirm the Electoral College votes …

How could this happen?
Editorial

How could this happen?

  • Updated

Earlier this year, protesters taking part in a Black Lives Matter march at the U.S. Capitol were met by a wall of riot gear-clad law enforceme…

Fred Hamic
Editorial

Fred Hamic

  • Updated

In the midst of all the tumult in the world today, we would be remiss to not take a moment to remember the long public service of Fred Hamic, …

What will it take?
Editorial

What will it take?

From the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, health officials and government leaders beseeched the public to follow a set of guidelines an…

COVID surges
Editorial

COVID surges

  • Updated

This week is historic from a political perspective. The new U.S. Congress was sworn in Sunday, with a number of representatives and senators s…

Don’t look back
Editorial

Don’t look back

Excuse the empty platitude, but in the final hours of 2020, we cannot help but think of the cliché, “Don’t wish your life away.”

Video rule is bad idea
Editorial

Video rule is bad idea

  • Updated

Recently, a private citizen stood on a public sidewalk taking video footage of an intersection near the entrance to the emergency room at Sout…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert