Change of the guard
OUR VIEW

Change of the guard

The people of Dothan have been fortunate over the last several years to have a civic-minded official in charge of its police department. Steve Parrish is a son of the community, having grown up in the Wiregrass and graduating Dale County High School in 1980. He’s also a product of the Dothan Police Department and its succession of strong leaders, having joined the department in 1984 and serving in various capacities until ascending to the chief’s office in 2015.

From the public’s perspective, Parrish has represented the department with the utmost professionalism, and has gone to great length to improve the relationship of police officers with the community. His dedication to transparency has served both the department and the public well.

Parrish announced his intent to retire at the end of the year in early November, and agreed to stay in place until city officials had selected a new chief. This week, the city commission welcomed Will Benny as the incoming chief.

Benny, too, has a long career with the Dothan Police Department. Like his predecessor, he steps into the job knowing his colleagues and community well, and knows how to meet the expectations of city officials and the public the department serves.

We applaud Chief Parrish and wish him well in retirement. And we join him in his confidence that incoming Chief Benny will strive to operate our city’s police force with the utmost professionalism.

