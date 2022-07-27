Chaos failed

High praise is due for law enforcement and security personnel all over the state who handled the tense task of managing numerous Alabama college campuses following bomb threats Wednesday.

The threats unfolded throughout the morning, leading to campus closures, evacuations, and extensive searches over at least 11 college and university campuses. School security officers and institutional law enforcement, along with local police and emergency personnel, ensured the campuses were cleared quickly and safely, following protocols established to address such an emergency.

If the motivation of whoever delivered the threats was to create chaos, they failed. While news of a potential bomb is alarming, the execution of safety plans throughout the state was measured and efficient – the antithesis of chaos.

Disruption is another matter. On many campuses, the end of term is imminent, and final examinations are taking place. A bomb threat upends all that, inconveniencing students, faculty, and staff. The response of law enforcement and emergency personnel meant they were pulled away from other matters of importance.

As a result, responses to the bomb hoaxes racked up untold cost in manpower and instructional time, all of which will be footed by taxpayers.

The bright side, of course, is that no bomb was found at any of the threatened campuses. No one was injured or killed, and no property was damaged.

However, society rightly takes a dim view of such threats, particularly in post-9/11 America, where the concept of terror now enjoys a broader scope. The result of such threats amounts to domestic terrorism, and should be treated as such.

Often these things are pranks, but each one should be treated as if an explosion is imminent. If Wednesday’s responses are any indication, the security and law enforcement personnel across the state are trained and prepared for the worst.