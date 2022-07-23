Charter school plans should spur city school action

Dothan school officials got a rude awakening last week when a public hearing was announced to discuss Greater Beulah Baptist Church’s application to the Alabama Charter School Commission to create a charter school, Barnabas School of Leadership.

“Rude,” one might say, because the news seemed to strike school officials from left field, even though one school board representative is a member of the church.

However, the reasoning behind the initiative is sound. Proponents of the charter school maintain that, for far too long, minority students in the city school system have not shown the proficiency their white counterparts have. A charter school could be structured to better suit those students’ needs, proponents say.

The only real surprise is that an effort such as this did not materialize sooner. The Alabama Legislature created a charter school law in 2015, and several have been created since. And in Dothan, the public school system has seen a drastic shift in enrollment, as many students whose families have the means have left for private schools. Many others left to be home-schooled. Some even left for county schools, or public schools in surrounding areas, creating a cottage industry of out-of-district tuition.

According to figures presented at the hearing last week, the student body is almost a reverse-mirror of the racial makeup of the city’s population; Dothan’s population is roughly 62% white while the school student population is roughly 64% Black.

Dothan City School Superintendent Dennis Coe took a lot of heat in the meeting. During his limited time at the lectern, he spoke of the dedication of faculty and staff and warned that the creation of a charter school would drain as much as $3 million per year from city school system resources, resulting in the loss of teachers, staff, and possibly another school.

To be fair, Coe’s time was limited to two minutes, and news of a potential charter school was fresh. Further, his tenure as superintendent has been relatively short, and controversial changes that took place in recent years were not his doing and occurred before he took the helm.

However, he’s at the helm now, and the future of the city’s public school system – with or without the creation of a charter school at Greater Beulah or elsewhere – rests in his hands and those of members of the local school board.

Regardless how the charter school initiative plays out, Coe and the school board should look beyond accusatory remarks to glean the real concerns of the proponents of a charter school, and find ways to address those concerns. A charter school would pull some 250 students from the public school rolls. The several thousand students who remain deserve the best education the local school system can provide.