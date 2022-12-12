Church split

The late 1980s-early 1990s saw a shift in Alabama’s political scene; many politicians who had been staunch Democrats throughout their political careers were quietly rebranding themselves as Republicans. A common explanation: “I’m not leaving the party. The party left me.”

The rationale is sounds disingenuous. In those days, Democrats held the franchise on Alabama, and it was near impossible to be elected to any office as a Republican. Today, the opposite is true. Alabamians are as conservative today as they’ve always been. For many former Democratic voters and politicians, the party may not have left them, but the GOP meshed more readily with their conservative beliefs.

Today the United Methodist Church is experiencing a similar shift based on complicated differences in interpretation of controversial issues such as same-sex marriage. Hundreds of congregations have disaffiliated with the United Methodist Church in favor of more conservative ministry.

Many disaffiliating Methodists may well see the break as the church having left them. Religion has at least as many interpretations as denominations, as well as myriad intra-denominational interpretations. What’s important for the faithful is to determine what doctrine best suits their own beliefs.

The United Methodist Church and its departing congregations will surely find their own way. We wish them peace.