Civility, or the lack thereof

Earlier this month in Évreux, France, a couple of hours’ drive west of Paris, a school teacher was confronted by a Muslim immigrant student and beheaded with a traditional long knife. The teacher’s class on free speech had included several cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammed, which enraged the student to avenging bloodshed. The student was killed by police after the slaying.

The gruesome killing stunned France and sent shock waves around the world, but it’s not the first time that friction between leaders and the led has degraded to visceral bloodshed, and certainly not in France.

In the 18th century, King Louis XVI adopted the guillotine as a more dignified manner of execution, surely unaware that his rule would end at the edge of a falling blade in the Place de la Revolution in Paris, replacing the reign of Bourbon monarchs with the Reign of Terror.

In Bohemia, leaders who’d fallen from favor fell literally — executed by being tossed from a high window in Prague Castle. The Defenestrations of Prague took place over a 200-year period dating from early 1400s.