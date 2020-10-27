Civility, or the lack thereof

Earlier this month in Évreux, France, a couple of hours’ drive west of Paris, a school teacher was confronted by a Muslim immigrant student and beheaded with a traditional long knife. The teacher’s class on free speech had included several cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammed, which enraged the student to avenging bloodshed. The student was killed by police after the slaying.
The gruesome killing stunned France and sent shock waves around the world, but it’s not the first time that friction between leaders and the led has degraded to visceral bloodshed, and certainly not in France.
In the 18th century, King Louis XVI adopted the guillotine as a more dignified manner of execution, surely unaware that his rule would end at the edge of a falling blade in the Place de la Revolution in Paris, replacing the reign of Bourbon monarchs with the Reign of Terror.
In Bohemia, leaders who’d fallen from favor fell literally — executed by being tossed from a high window in Prague Castle. The Defenestrations of Prague took place over a 200-year period dating from early 1400s.
History makes our own political scene appear quaint by comparison. Recently, Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson sent out an order concerning judicial proceedings during the pandemic, cancelling a hearing “that may require someone to leave home and violate Gov. MeMaw’s order.”
In medieval times in more rambunctious places, such faux pas might lead to a date with the guillotine.
In our comparatively civilized time, the judge apologized to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey — 12 days later — for his “poor attempt at humor,” saying he was unaware that the order would go beyond the lawyers involved. That’s naïve, and his flippant reference to the governor is insultingly derisive, particularly coming from a judge in a judicial order. He followed up with apologies to the Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice, and the presidents of the Alabama Circuit Judges Association and the Alabama District Judges Association.
To fully acquit himself, he has another mea culpa to offer — to the people of Alabama.
