Cleaning up the constitution
OUR VIEW

Cleaning up the constitution

This time last year, Alabamians sent a strong message to Alabama lawmakers: Fix the Alabama constitution by striking racist passages in the 120-year-old document.

A group was seated and charged with the responsibility of accomplishing that goal. And last week, the Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution approved a plan to accomplish that goal, not only stripping language mandating that schools be segregated by race and provisions requiring the payment of poll taxes, but also reorganizing the voluminous document and its nearly 1,000 constitutional amendments.

The recompilation and updating of the state’s guiding document is a tremendous step forward for Alabama. Jim Crow era artifacts and remnants, while superseded by amendment through the years, have been a source of consternation and embarrassment for years, and the committee’s work is long overdue.

However, the refreshed document remains far from the goal line. It will be considered and debated by the Alabama legislature in next year’s regular session and, if approved, will then go to the voters for ratification.

The path ahead is fraught with pitfalls, from obstacles in either legislative house to denial at the ballot box.

However, an earnest effort urged by two-thirds of the electorate should find its way to approval.

