Cloaked in secrecy

In the United States, ordinary citizens have the right to know how public servants conduct the business of the people. That is accommodated across the states by laws that mandate procedures for public meetings and provide access to public documents. In theory, the public should have access to any deliberative process or documentation of the public’s business. In practice, this is not always the case.

Last week, the Alabama Supreme Court effectively handed law enforcement agencies a cloak of secrecy to shield law enforcement records from public view. The ruling found that investigative exemption covered records sought by news outlet Lagniappe related to a 2017 case in which a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy, Cpl. Matt Hunaday, shot motorist Jonathan Victor following a one-car accident.

News outlets usually bring such cases, as reporters share the information with their audiences. However, such exemptions exclude the public, not just newsgatherers, and last week’s ruling leaves a broad interpretation that could effectively block all investigative records from public view.

In a climate where police misconduct has been uncovered in several high-profile cases around the country, shrouding police activity sends the wrong message.