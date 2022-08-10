Closed primaries serve political parties over voters

Alabama is an open primary state, one of 15 in the nation where voters can go to the polls, ask for a ballot, and cast a vote without having claimed allegiance with a political party beforehand. Although primaries are a function of political parties, voters can simply ask for a Republican or Democratic ballot in the primary, and then vote for whomever they choose in the General Election.

The only restriction is a prohibition against crossover voting in runoff races, meaning that a voter who chose one party ballot in the primary cannot then vote in a runoff in another party’s race.

This weekend, the Alabama Republican Party plans to take a vote to determine whether to support closing party primaries, which would mean that voters would have to register with a political party to participate in the primary.

Such a change must be approved by the Alabama Legislature.

From a political party’s perspective, it would seem to be sound reasoning. A party primary in which only registered party members could participate would seem to provide a more accurate representation of candidate support within the party.

However, representative government isn’t meant to serve the political party. It’s meant to serve the public, which comprises people of all political stripes.

For instance, on primary voting day in Republican-heavy Alabama, every office up for consideration appears on the GOP ballot, usually with multiple candidates for offices at several levels of government. The Democratic ballot will have a scant few races, if any. So in a closed primary, someone who is not a registered Republican would essentially be barred from voting in local, state, or national races in which there is no non-Republican candidate.

Open primaries favor the people, allowing voters ballot access to exercise their right to participate in the selection of their governmental representatives.

Closed primaries favor the party by ensuring that only voters who have publicly aligned with the party have access to the ballot.

Should either state political party vote to support closed primaries, Alabama lawmakers have only one pressing question to answer: Should voting laws serve voters or political parties?