CodeRED
OUR VIEW

CodeRED

Alabama residents should be encouraged by the state Law Enforcement Agency’s new missing person alert system, CodeRED.

It provides another tool for law enforcement’s rapid response to missing persons by issuing alerts across a new network, which will also repeat Amber alerts and Blue alerts issued over the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

Residents can subscribe to the CodeRED system through www.alea.gov, or by texting ALalerts to 99411. Those who subscribe will receive alerts from ALEA’s Fusion Center, which can tailor alerts geographically or issue them statewide.

The new system will allow the dissemination of information quickly and efficiently, which is essential when frantic loved ones are dealing with a missing or endangered person, whether it’s a child or an adult with dementia or other health concerns.

We urge residents to take the opportunity to register for the new CodeRED system. The broader the network, the more effective it can be.

