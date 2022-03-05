Coleman's raw deal

Jeff Coleman is getting shafted, but at least he’s in good company. The voters of Alabama’s 2nd Congressional Districts are being rooked, too.

Coleman jumped into politics in the 2020 District 2 congressional race, hoping to fill the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby. The Dothan businessman spent a small fortune to saturate the district with campaign advertisements ahead of the GOP primary, but captured less than 40 percent of the vote, to Barry Moore’s 60-plus percent. Moore skated to victory in the General Election.

Coleman had every intention of a re-match. He filed his qualification paperwork and paid a $3,480 qualifying fee to the state Republican Party, and on Super Bowl Sunday, he rolled out his TV ad campaign during the big game.

But GOP leaders now say his name won’t be on the ballot; they’ve disqualified him because they say he missed the qualification deadline.