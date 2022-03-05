 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coleman's raw deal
OUR VIEW

Coleman's raw deal

  Updated
Jeff Coleman is getting shafted, but at least he’s in good company. The voters of Alabama’s 2nd Congressional Districts are being rooked, too.

Coleman jumped into politics in the 2020 District 2 congressional race, hoping to fill the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby. The Dothan businessman spent a small fortune to saturate the district with campaign advertisements ahead of the GOP primary, but captured less than 40 percent of the vote, to Barry Moore’s 60-plus percent. Moore skated to victory in the General Election.

Coleman had every intention of a re-match. He filed his qualification paperwork and paid a $3,480 qualifying fee to the state Republican Party, and on Super Bowl Sunday, he rolled out his TV ad campaign during the big game.

But GOP leaders now say his name won’t be on the ballot; they’ve disqualified him because they say he missed the qualification deadline.

Coleman filed on Feb. 10, a day before the Feb. 11 extended deadline set after a federal court held up the Alabama Legislature’s reapportionment plan on Jan. 24, four days before the original qualifying deadline, saying that it diminished minority representation. On Feb. 7, the U.S. Supreme Court granted a stay that allowed Alabama to proceed with the existing reapportionment map, but the high court did not address the qualification deadline.

It’s unfair to hold Coleman to a deadline made moot by a federal court ruling – particularly when a subsequent stay from the high court doesn’t address it. More important, the Republican Party accepted Coleman’s paperwork – and his $3,480 fee – on Feb. 10, almost two weeks after the original deadline date.

Coleman’s disqualification leaves Moore unopposed, and cheats the voters of District 2 out of a choice in the GOP primary.

The state Republican Party should acknowledge the confusion over qualification deadlines, err to the side of fair play, and put Coleman’s name on the ballot for the May primary. Otherwise, they owe him his $3,480 qualifying fee and, quite possibly, reimbursement of campaign spending made useless by its cavalier disqualification.

— Dothan Eagle

Catch the latest in Opinion

