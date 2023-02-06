Collegiate sports aside, Alabama trails the nation in many categories and, judging by elected officials’ lack of interest to address those deficiencies, our state’s poor ranking is OK with them. However, the impetus behind the state’s broadband initiative shows that great things can be accomplished with concerted effort.

Alabama is working to improve internet access across the state by creating the infrastructure necessary to put internet connectivity within reach of all of the state’s residents. Gov. Kay Ivey handed the ball to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, and so far more than $64 million has been directed to broadband infrastructure growth, with a commitment of some $300 million, not including a recent federal grant of almost $192 million.

A map of the state’s broadband access shows wide coverage over the most populous areas, but large swaths of broadband deserts across more rural counties, particularly those in southwest Alabama.

We applaud the efforts to ensure that every Alabamian who chooses to connect to the internet has service available to them, as nothing made this deficiency more apparent than the move to remote learning during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.