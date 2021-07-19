Considering COVID recovery funds for prison construction is shameless

State officials have sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department to see if COVID-19 recovery funds can be used on prisons.

At best the scheme is disingenuous; at worst, it’s stunningly shameless.

State officials are desperate to show some effort to address dismal conditions in Alabama prisons in response to a lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice. A plan put into play by Gov. Kay Ivey that would obligate the state to more than $3 billion over the term of the proposal fell apart earlier this year after underwriters backed out.

Now the availability of more than $40 million in COVID-19 recovery funds has caught their attention.

Lawmakers should put this hare-brained notion to rest.

As the name suggests, COVID-19 recovery funds are meant to assist Alabamians who have suffered from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Gov. Ivey directed funds to several counties for various projects, most of which were directly related to that intent.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn, in his letter to the Treasury Department, suggested that use of the recovery funds for prison construction and renovations would enhance health care for inmates, who, he added, were indigent and largely people of color.