 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Considering COVID recovery funds for prison construction is shameless
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Considering COVID recovery funds for prison construction is shameless

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

State officials have sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department to see if COVID-19 recovery funds can be used on prisons.

At best the scheme is disingenuous; at worst, it’s stunningly shameless.

State officials are desperate to show some effort to address dismal conditions in Alabama prisons in response to a lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice. A plan put into play by Gov. Kay Ivey that would obligate the state to more than $3 billion over the term of the proposal fell apart earlier this year after underwriters backed out.

Now the availability of more than $40 million in COVID-19 recovery funds has caught their attention.

Lawmakers should put this hare-brained notion to rest.

As the name suggests, COVID-19 recovery funds are meant to assist Alabamians who have suffered from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Gov. Ivey directed funds to several counties for various projects, most of which were directly related to that intent.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn, in his letter to the Treasury Department, suggested that use of the recovery funds for prison construction and renovations would enhance health care for inmates, who, he added, were indigent and largely people of color.

There’s no doubt that the corrections system is in crisis, but it’s a situation both created and exacerbated by the ongoing neglect of state officials.

COVID-19 recovery funds should be spent on recovery from the pandemic or to mitigate a looming crisis suggested by Alabama’s low vaccination rate and climbing number of infections.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A tough pill to swallow
Editorial

A tough pill to swallow

Roy Moore, whose 2017 U.S. Senate race appeared to be derailed by allegations of sexual misconduct early in his legal career, was rightfully p…

Lift the veil
Editorial

Lift the veil

A high-profile trial began in Athens this week with the selection of a jury that will hear the case against a longtime Limestone County Sherif…

Editorial

Secrecy intolerable

  • Updated

In an intolerable start to the corruption trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, jury selection began in secret. While the judge ulti…

Mixed messages
Editorial

Mixed messages

  • Updated

‘The pandemic is over in southeast Alabama so let’s celebrate…” began an e-mail received in our newsroom on Thursday announcing an event plann…

A grueling task
Editorial

A grueling task

A group of 10 people — six lawmakers and four “civilians” — began a monumental undertaking this week: Recompiling the voluminous 1901 Constitu…

70 percent
Editorial

70 percent

  • Updated

State health officials will be watching numbers closely over the next 10 to 14 days after the July 4 holiday drew large crowds for cookouts, f…

A refresher, please
Editorial

A refresher, please

We’re pleased to see Jeff Sessions out on the speaking circuit after his unfortunate fall from favor, first from the president when he served …

Sen. Stalwart
Editorial

Sen. Stalwart

When Jimmy Holley considered a run for the Alabama Senate in 1998, the results of a name-recognition poll jarred him. He had represented his c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert