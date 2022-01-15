 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Contradictions
OUR VIEW

Contradictions

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden Administration’s vaccination and testing mandate for large employers, and state officials in Alabama reacted as if they had won the national championship.

“Today, the Supreme Court gave us a major victory by stopping OSHA’s vaccine mandate for large employers from going into effect,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said after Thursday’s ruling.

It’s another verse to a song Ivey’s been singing for months.

“I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the covid-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to the covid-19 vaccine, plain and simple,” the governor said in October. “As long as I am your governor, the state of Alabama will not force anyone to take a covid-19 vaccine.”

As we enter the third year of coronavirus pandemic, less than half of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. On Friday, health officials reported a record-breaking number of children testing positive for COVID-19. Alabama has logged more than 16,000 deaths from COVID-19, and more than a million cases – about 20 percent of the state’s population. And with the emergence of Omicron, a hyper-contagious variant of coronavirus, another surge of infection is underway.

Health officials maintain that while the vaccination and boosters protocol isn’t a panacea, it’s the best tool available to help prevent infection, minimize the severity of symptoms, and reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death.

In the midst of a global health crisis, Alabama officials’ fierce determination to protect Alabamians’ personal liberty against vaccination mandates seems inconsistent.

For instance, Alabama law requires motorists to wear seat belts, although it’s arguably an encroachment on one’s personal liberty. If one is in a crash, wearing a seat belt improves one’s chances of survival, but the lack of a seat belt affects no one else.

Ditto helmet laws. Ride a motorcycle on Alabama roadways without a helmet, and you’ll receive a traffic citation if you’re caught, even though the absence of head protection endangers no one but the helmetless rider.

Vaccination against COVID-19 may well save a person’s life, but no one should be forced by the government to submit to it. That reasoning is applicable to many government mandates, but is applied inconsistently in Alabama and elsewhere.

Gov. Ivey and other state officials should acknowledge the contradictions.

