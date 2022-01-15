Contradictions

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden Administration’s vaccination and testing mandate for large employers, and state officials in Alabama reacted as if they had won the national championship.

“Today, the Supreme Court gave us a major victory by stopping OSHA’s vaccine mandate for large employers from going into effect,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said after Thursday’s ruling.

It’s another verse to a song Ivey’s been singing for months.

“I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the covid-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to the covid-19 vaccine, plain and simple,” the governor said in October. “As long as I am your governor, the state of Alabama will not force anyone to take a covid-19 vaccine.”

As we enter the third year of coronavirus pandemic, less than half of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. On Friday, health officials reported a record-breaking number of children testing positive for COVID-19. Alabama has logged more than 16,000 deaths from COVID-19, and more than a million cases – about 20 percent of the state’s population. And with the emergence of Omicron, a hyper-contagious variant of coronavirus, another surge of infection is underway.