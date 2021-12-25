COVID-19 complicates playoffs

If you’re thinking you might steer clear of an inevitable Omicron-fueled uptick in coronavirus cases by staying in and bingeing on college football games, you may be in for an unwelcome surprise: As infections strike the collegiate sports world, some imminent games are bound to be cancelled or postponed.

Last week, the College Football Playoff announced new protocols for cancellation or postponement because of COVID-19.

“It’s wise and necessary to put into place additional precautions to protect those who will play and coach the games,” said Bill Hancock, CFP executive director.

All eyes are on the Dec. 31 playoff semifinal games in the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl. For instance, should any team forfeit because of COVID, the healthy team will advance to the Jan. 10 national championship game.

It will be terribly disappointing for millions of football fans should illness disrupt the march to the title. And as the game goes, taking the national championship by being the healthiest team rather than the winner would be a hollow victory indeed.