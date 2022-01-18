COVID continues

Alabama is in the midst of a coronavirus surge – again. This one may well be the worst yet, in terms of transmission. The most recent seven-day tally exceeds 10,000 new cases per day, an all-time high for the state, owed to the hyper-transmissible characteristic of the omicron variant of the virus.

The good news is that while the number of cases has skyrocketed, the relative number of hospitalizations and deaths are near an all-time low. An average of only 19 per 100 cases reported this week resulted in hospitalizations, while the state has seen more than 100 deaths from COVID-19 since the first of the year.

However, health officials have wisely cautioned Alabamians not to take the news as a suggestion that the new variant is less dangerous. While it has caused fewer hospitalizations, there’s no way to determine who will suffer severe repercussions from the virus, which has caused more than 100 deaths from COVID-19 since the first of the year in Alabama.

They continue to advocate vaccination and boosters as effective protection from contracting the virus or suffering the most severe symptoms if infected. Alabama remains among states with the lowest vaccination rates.