In all the election drama of the last week, one important item may not have gotten the attention it deserves — Alabama’s coronavirus infections are on the rise.

Friday morning, the state Department of Public Health announced that Alabama had exceeded the 200,000 case milestone; with 1,556 cases overnight Thursday, the figure Friday was 200,714 cases since March.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey extended her “Safer at Home” and mask mandates until early December. It was expected; to have done otherwise would surely be irresponsible.

The term “Covid fatigue” isn’t just trendy or sarcastic. It’s a very real state that explains what most Americans are experiencing. People have grown weary of social distancing, wearing face coverings, having their usual routines upended by changes meant to keep people safe.

However, what hasn’t changed is the possibility of infection. There is no vaccine to protect us, only recommended practices to mitigate the spread of a disease that, as of Friday, had killed 3,049 Alabamians and more than 1.24 million worldwide.

Keep your distance. Wear your masks. Reconsider taking part in large gatherings — particularly good advice considering Thanksgiving is not far off. Heed the advice of experts, and stay safe.

