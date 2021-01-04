COVID surges

This week is historic from a political perspective. The new U.S. Congress was sworn in Sunday, with a number of representatives and senators stating their intent to oppose the validation of Electoral College votes from several states.

The opposition, while unlikely to succeed, caps a tumultuous year. Today in Georgia, voters return to the polls in two runoffs that could decide the majority in the U.S. Senate; should the Republican candidates lose in the runoff, Democrats would take control of the Senate as well as the U.S. House of Representatives.

Despite the attention on politics, Alabamians should pay close attention to a more pressing development — a tenacious surge in coronavirus cases.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order, which implores residents to refrain from gathering in groups with others from outside one’s household and maintain a six-foot social distance, and mandates the wearing of face coverings in public, has been extended until Jan. 22. However, many people can be seen out and about without masks, as if there were no pandemic.