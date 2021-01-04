 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID surges
0 comments
OUR VIEW

COVID surges

{{featured_button_text}}

This week is historic from a political perspective. The new U.S. Congress was sworn in Sunday, with a number of representatives and senators stating their intent to oppose the validation of Electoral College votes from several states.

The opposition, while unlikely to succeed, caps a tumultuous year. Today in Georgia, voters return to the polls in two runoffs that could decide the majority in the U.S. Senate; should the Republican candidates lose in the runoff, Democrats would take control of the Senate as well as the U.S. House of Representatives.

Despite the attention on politics, Alabamians should pay close attention to a more pressing development — a tenacious surge in coronavirus cases.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order, which implores residents to refrain from gathering in groups with others from outside one’s household and maintain a six-foot social distance, and mandates the wearing of face coverings in public, has been extended until Jan. 22. However, many people can be seen out and about without masks, as if there were no pandemic.

According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, COVID-19 figures for Houston County show a 45 percent increase in cases over the last 14 days, a spike that has filled local hospitals and prompted the suspension of elective and urgent surgical cases.

Health officials warn that continuing increases in the number of cases in Alabama could outpace the ability of healthcare facilities to meet the demand.

Alabamians need to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and heed the recommendations for prevention, as well as plan to receive a vaccine when it’s available for the general public.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don’t look back
Editorial

Don’t look back

Excuse the empty platitude, but in the final hours of 2020, we cannot help but think of the cliché, “Don’t wish your life away.”

Three degrees of benevolence
Editorial

Three degrees of benevolence

  • Updated

There’s little doubt that Dothan is an exceedingly caring community. Charitable fundraisers usually hit their marks, the homeless community is…

Video rule is bad idea
Editorial

Video rule is bad idea

  • Updated

Recently, a private citizen stood on a public sidewalk taking video footage of an intersection near the entrance to the emergency room at Sout…

Editorial

Wear the mask

Longtime Alabama lawmaker issues warning before dying of COVID-19: 'This is real.'

The usual rules still apply
Editorial

The usual rules still apply

The enduring coronavirus pandemic has prompted many changes to the way we’ve been accustomed to living, as well as controls in place to regula…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert