Crisis factory

What is it about Alabama’s leaders that makes them ignore very real, critical challenges in our state while creating non-existent threats that they can decisively stamp out?

It happens often in the Alabama legislature. A lawmaker will catch wind of something taking place in another state – often involving a problem that has never appeared in our state – and they make a big show of introducing legislation to prohibit it.

Now the state school board has taken that page from the legislative playbook, voting in August along race lines to prohibit critical race theory in Alabama’s K-12 classrooms.

One would think CRT proponents were at the gates, straining to get in and tell Alabama schoolchildren things the state school board would rather they not know.

But nowhere in Alabama is any teacher following a CRT curriculum. No public school student in Alabama is being subjected to critical race theory, which many officials view with great suspicion.

Historically, critical race theory has been part of university graduate studies, not part of primary or secondary school curricula.

Last week, a group of protesters accused the school board of “cheap politics” in banning CRT.