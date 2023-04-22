Mass shootings have become so commonplace in the United States that it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when the trend started. Some would look to Littleton, Colorado, where 24 years ago last week two troubled Columbine High School seniors sauntered into their school with guns and ammunition and slaughtered a dozen classmates and a teacher. Twenty-one others were physically wounded in the melee and millions of Americans experienced psychological trauma.

Others might suggest it began earlier, in January of 1979, when a troubled 16-year-old girl with a semi-automatic .22-caliber rifle began firing on children waiting for their principal to open the gate at Grover Cleveland Elementary School in San Diego, California. She killed the principal and a custodian, and injured eight children and a responding police officer before barricading herself in her house. When asked why she did it, the shooter responded, “I don’t like Mondays; this livens it up.”

It’s not so difficult for Alabama residents to remember the most recent mass shooting within our borders – on April 15, several gun-wielding people entered a birthday party for a 16-year-old girl in a building that once housed the Bank of Dadeville. They began shooting, and when they stopped, blood covered the floors where four people lay dead and 32 others were injured.

The tragic attack stunned the small Tallapoosa County community, and the law enforcement community quickly found itself the target of undeserved criticism for its reticence in sharing information about the investigation.

To their credit, investigators have produced results. Within days, two teenagers were charged in the attack, and more arrests followed.

When politicians campaign on preserving your right to own a firearm and carry it without the burden of a permit, they’re also enabling those who would turn a birthday party into a violent bloodbath.

Alabama lawmakers should take a field trip to Dadeville to gain some much-needed perspective.