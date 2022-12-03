Dark November

As most Dothan residents began preparations for a holiday season that began with Thanksgiving and will continue until the end of the year, a dark cloud of violent death settled over the city. Over the course of roughly three weeks, four Dothan residents were gunned down in three different incidents, starting many conversations about the safety of our quiet city.

The November violence was not without bellwether; twice in recent weeks police have been summoned to Wiregrass Commons mall by reports of gunfire. One call was determined to be unwarranted. A second led to an investigation of a shooter.

But November brought a shooting during the National Peanut Festival parade, resulting in one injury and one death. One man is held on murder charges. It could have been exponentially worse; the altercation broke out on the fringe of a crowd of thousands of parade watchers.

Eight days later, a gunman opened fire on two young women in a residence where none of them lived. The women, 20 and 21, died from gunshot wounds. A 14-year-old boy whose social media presence is littered with photos of himself with a variety of weapons and fanned-out cash is charged with murder.

Less than a week later, a man was shot and killed during a burglary on Sunset Drive. Police arrested the alleged gunman; he is charged with murder.

Following the parade shooting, there was some harsh criticism of police, which is absolutely unwarranted. Police response to the scene was immediate and fluid, and despite the chaos, a suspect was apprehended a short time later.

In the time since, Dothan officers have employed strategic patrol techniques resulting in the seizure of more than three dozen illegal weapons, a large amount of drugs, and more than $30,000 in cash, all used in the pursuit of illegal activity.

For all their attributes and valor, police officers are not superhuman. Despite their efforts, prevention of every possible bad act is beyond their capability and anyone else’s.

However, their investigatory work and the illegal activity it halts prevent countless potential tragedies.

That’s as near superhuman ability as we have a right to expect.