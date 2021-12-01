 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Row debacle
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Death Row debacle

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The debacle surrounding the planned execution of a Death Row inmate may have drawn to a close with his recent death from natural causes. But Alabama lawmakers should give great consideration to the circumstances of Doyle Lee Hamm’s sentence and the state’s inability to carry it out as yet another reason to rethink the state’s embrace of capital punishment.

Hamm was convicted in 1987 of killing a Cullman motel clerk while robbing him of $410. He confessed to the crime and received a death sentence after co-defendants testified against him. By the time the state attempted to carry out his sentence 31 years later, Hamm, who suffered from an aggressive lymphatic cancer, had no veins suitable for the intravenous line that would deliver the lethal injection.

The state abandoned its efforts to execute Hamm, and he died of natural causes on Death Row, where he’d spent more than half his life.

The Equal Justice Initiative has cataloged the stories of nine inmates who served a combined total of more than 87 years on Alabama’s Death Row before being exonerated and released.

Alabama’s capital punishment system, like the state’s correction system, is in dire need of review and reform.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy Thanksgiving
Editorial

Happy Thanksgiving

  • Updated

Many groups of families and friends will tread lightly as they gather for a Thanksgiving meal today. It’s a wise move. Many people will travel…

Misdelivered
Editorial

Misdelivered

  • Updated

On social media, there are thousands of groups from communities all over the nation through which neighbors exchange information about the goi…

Disingenuity
Editorial

Disingenuity

  • Updated

An Alabama congressman is deservedly under fire after a routine braggadocio statement taking credit for the appropriation of hundreds of thous…

The medically illiterate
Editorial

The medically illiterate

  • Updated

Politicians, most of whom have no medical training, are all too eager to inject themselves into matters of healthcare, particularly when it fi…

Desperation without contrition
Editorial

Desperation without contrition

  • Updated

They — whoever “they” may be — have long said that a sincere apology goes a long way toward making amends. That’s underscored by a practice in…

The human watch
Editorial

The human watch

  • Updated

It was a jailbreak; no doubt about it. But the breach that happened at the Pike County Jail in Troy early Monday didn’t involve inmates making…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert