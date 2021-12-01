Death Row debacle

The debacle surrounding the planned execution of a Death Row inmate may have drawn to a close with his recent death from natural causes. But Alabama lawmakers should give great consideration to the circumstances of Doyle Lee Hamm’s sentence and the state’s inability to carry it out as yet another reason to rethink the state’s embrace of capital punishment.

Hamm was convicted in 1987 of killing a Cullman motel clerk while robbing him of $410. He confessed to the crime and received a death sentence after co-defendants testified against him. By the time the state attempted to carry out his sentence 31 years later, Hamm, who suffered from an aggressive lymphatic cancer, had no veins suitable for the intravenous line that would deliver the lethal injection.

The state abandoned its efforts to execute Hamm, and he died of natural causes on Death Row, where he’d spent more than half his life.

The Equal Justice Initiative has cataloged the stories of nine inmates who served a combined total of more than 87 years on Alabama’s Death Row before being exonerated and released.

Alabama’s capital punishment system, like the state’s correction system, is in dire need of review and reform.