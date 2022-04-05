 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Debt burden

There’s little if any harmony in American politics these days, but there’s one thing that Republicans and Democrats agree on – the heavy weight of student loan debt.

As the pandemic began in March 2020, among the early actions of the Trump White House was an offer to freeze student loan payments temporarily, a hedge that was enacted by Congress later. The freeze was extended a second time under the Trump administration, and was extended after Joe Biden took office in January 2021. The administration is set to continue the moratorium again until Aug. 31.

It’s been a balancing act for what has the potential of being the next economic bubble, with 43 million Americans carrying $1.3 billion in federal student loans. Government officials are keeping close tabs on the potential for default should the moratorium on repayment requirements be lifted too soon.

That’s a prudent course, and presents an opportunity for lawmakers to review the entire student loan mechanism.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average student loan debt load is $37,693; federally backed loan debt averages $36,510 per borrower while private student loan debt is $54,921. Medical school loan debt can exceed $200,000. The burden of loan repayment has affected many borrowers’ economic power, making borrowers unable to afford major purchases such as homes.

Advocates of loan forgiveness are lobbying the Biden administration to wipe away as much as $50,000 of debt per borrower to energize the economy, but the White House has resisted thus far, as it should.

The debt wouldn’t disappear. It would just become someone else’s burden – most likely the taxpayers.

