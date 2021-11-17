Desperation without contrition

They — whoever “they” may be — have long said that a sincere apology goes a long way toward making amends. That’s underscored by a practice in judicial proceedings; judges consider sincere contrition when weighing whether to extend leniency to convicted felons.

That’s what former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard was counting on when, after a year in lockup, he signed a letter to Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker seeking a reduction in his 28-month sentence for his conviction on corruption charges.

In the letter, Hubbard stated, “I recognize and admit my errors,” adding, “My conviction has severely damaged and embarrassed me and my family, friends, former constituents, community, church, the legislature and the state of Alabama. For this, I am severely sorry and respectfully ask forgiveness from everyone affected.”

Sincere contrition, however, is questionable. In opposition to the request, prosecutors presented evidence from emails and 600 of Hubbard’s phone calls from prison, showing that Hubbard told friends and family members that he had done nothing wrong, and that he “held his nose and signed” the letter to Walker.