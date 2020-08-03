You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disconnected
0 comments

Disconnected

Only $5 for 5 months

As school officials from state government to the local level try to find a way to start school in the next few weeks while keeping students, teachers, and staff safe amid coronavirus spread, one option —virtual learning — finds its way into every plan.

It makes the most sense. In theory, the delivery of instruction would take place over the internet with a constellation of tools including livestream instruction, assignments and testing, all from the students’ homes or other remote location.

In practice, it’s not a solution for every Alabama student, because more than 20 percent of the state’s population — more than 1 million people — lackSA access to broadband service.

We don’t necessarily mean those residents can’t afford it. Outside of the population centers, the majority of Alabama’s land mass has no broadband infrastructure available. Factor in the state’s poor and underprivileged students who can’t afford internet plans where broadband is available, and number of disconnected students is much higher.

For several years, state officials have been working on a broadband initiative with the goal of blanketing the state with availability of broadband service. It’s a work in progress, so it’s little help for students without the necessary tools for virtual learning today.

State officials have set aside $100 million in coronavirus aid funds to provide vouchers for equipment and internet service for students who meet income eligibility requirements. The program lasts until the end of the year.

That may serve well as a stop-gap measure, and may need to be revisited if the pandemic persists beyond the first of next year.

Meanwhile, lawmakers should move the broadband initiative up the priority list to ensure that every Alabamian has access to broadband service.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Common sense
Editorial

Common sense

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was slow to act at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic before shutting down the state for a while in the spring. W…

Err to caution
Editorial

Err to caution

  • Updated

Decision-makers at area schools, private and public, from pre-school to college and university, are trying to nail down a plan to restart the …

Dumb moves
Editorial

Dumb moves

  • Updated

Many of us do or say regrettable things from time to time, and that can be chalked up to the human condition. However, most people have the lu…

Harvey Updyke
Editorial

Harvey Updyke

  • Updated

Another notable man died last week, and regrettably, public reaction has been far from generous.

Wallace L. Smith
Editorial

Wallace L. Smith

  • Updated

If the measure of a man is the respect he’s earned in his community, Dr. Wallace L. Smith should have been 10 feet tall.

Editorial

Tensions between US and China

The risk of military conflict in the South China Sea between China and the United States is high and tensions are rising. In the midst of the …

Editorial

Florida hides COVID-19 data

  • Updated

Fighting COVID-19 has been hard enough, but fighting the state for a straight answer on numbers to gauge the past and current spike of new cas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News