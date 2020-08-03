As school officials from state government to the local level try to find a way to start school in the next few weeks while keeping students, teachers, and staff safe amid coronavirus spread, one option —virtual learning — finds its way into every plan.

It makes the most sense. In theory, the delivery of instruction would take place over the internet with a constellation of tools including livestream instruction, assignments and testing, all from the students’ homes or other remote location.

In practice, it’s not a solution for every Alabama student, because more than 20 percent of the state’s population — more than 1 million people — lackSA access to broadband service.

We don’t necessarily mean those residents can’t afford it. Outside of the population centers, the majority of Alabama’s land mass has no broadband infrastructure available. Factor in the state’s poor and underprivileged students who can’t afford internet plans where broadband is available, and number of disconnected students is much higher.

For several years, state officials have been working on a broadband initiative with the goal of blanketing the state with availability of broadband service. It’s a work in progress, so it’s little help for students without the necessary tools for virtual learning today.