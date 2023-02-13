There’s been an older meme periodically popping up on social media that’s obviously fake but instructive in its intent. Next to an image of our nation’s 16th president is the quote, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.” – Abraham Lincoln.

It’s a good rule of thumb, because here’s another gem The Great Emancipator never uttered: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we lose our freedoms it will be because we have destroyed ourselves from within.”

There, too, lies a nugget of truth. Lincoln said something similar in an early speech, and growing political division in the halls of Washington, D.C., suggests Lincoln was right.

Earlier this month, the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after having watched it closely for several days. Conservative pundits and outspoken members of Congress were quick to blame the Biden administration, even after the revelation that several similar objects breached U.S. airspace undetected during the Trump administration.

Now several additional objects have been downed, over Alaska, northern Canada, and Michigan.

The appropriate reactions might be alarm, concern, and unity in support of our nation’s efforts to address the breaches and determine who or what is behind them, not assigning blame and characterizing the incidents as a partisan disaster.

Discord may well pose a greater threat than any errant spy balloon or whatever else may be detected in violation of our air space.

And while officials aren’t ruling anything out as the investigation continues, it’s a good bet that the unknown objects weren’t sent by aliens.