In the Alabama Legislature, as virtually everywhere else, the concept of majority rule reigns supreme. And in our state’s governing body, that majority is the Republican Party, which holds 27 of 35 seats in the state Senate and 76 of 105 state House seats, where two seats are vacant.

That means, among other things, that redistricting plans are drawn to the satisfaction of GOP lawmakers, whose support propels the maps into law.

However, that doesn’t seem to matter in the disinformation campaign pushing a Republican challenger to a long-seated Democratic senator in Southwest Alabama.

“In the dark of the night the Democrats zoned our great city into their liberal district to take your voice away in Montgomery,” reads a flyer circulating in Baldwin County’s Spanish Fort in Senate District 33. “Pete Riehm’s conservative agenda is why Democrats are fighting him.”

Riehm is challenging incumbent Vivian Davis Figures, who has served in the state Senate since she was elected in 1996 to complete the remaining term of her late husband, Michael Figures, who served as president pro tempore of the Senate when he died.

The Republican majority in both chambers overwhelmingly approved the new district maps, while Figures was among only five Senate Democrats to oppose the redistricting.

Riehm told AL.com that the flyer was a “poor choice” of wording. Republicans, for years, have had a supermajority in the Alabama Legislature and Democratic lawmakers do not have enough votes to influence the state’s redistricting process.

However, voters’ ignorance of the mechanics of the political process may well prevent many from recognizing misrepresentation in campaign material, which explains why so many candidates and their campaigns and supporters make broad or erroneous pronouncements and then walk them back later.

More often than not, it works.