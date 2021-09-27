Disingenuous 'rescue'

Alabama lawmakers are back in Montgomery this week in a special legislative session convened by Gov. Kay Ivey to hammer out a strategy to pay for an ambitious $1.3 billion prison construction plan.

Some elements are already on the table. The plan would build three new prisons and renovate others, and would take place in phases. There’s a possibility of a $785 million bond issue, and $150 million from the General Fund.

Then there is $2.2 billion in American Rescue Plan funds burning a hole in lawmakers’ pockets, so there are some who would poach $400 million from the COVID relief funding to help pay for prisons.

There are “many, many fewer restrictions” on these federal dollars, said Rep. Greg Albritton, chairman of the Senate general fund budget committee.

Perhaps. The federal government isn’t making decisions about how states can use the money, but expects any funds spent in inappropriate ways to be repaid by the states.

That should give lawmakers pause. And just because they can – assuming they can – doesn’t mean they should.