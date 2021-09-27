 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disingenuous 'rescue'
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Disingenuous 'rescue'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alabama lawmakers are back in Montgomery this week in a special legislative session convened by Gov. Kay Ivey to hammer out a strategy to pay for an ambitious $1.3 billion prison construction plan.

Some elements are already on the table. The plan would build three new prisons and renovate others, and would take place in phases. There’s a possibility of a $785 million bond issue, and $150 million from the General Fund.

Then there is $2.2 billion in American Rescue Plan funds burning a hole in lawmakers’ pockets, so there are some who would poach $400 million from the COVID relief funding to help pay for prisons.

There are “many, many fewer restrictions” on these federal dollars, said Rep. Greg Albritton, chairman of the Senate general fund budget committee.

Perhaps. The federal government isn’t making decisions about how states can use the money, but expects any funds spent in inappropriate ways to be repaid by the states.

That should give lawmakers pause. And just because they can – assuming they can – doesn’t mean they should.

Alabama hasn’t suffered greatly from the pandemic from a fiscal perspective. The state’s 2020 revenue grew by more than 3 percent over 2019 revenue, despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s more than most state residents can say about their own household revenue. In fact, many residents had drastic reversals of fortune, with job loss, lost income, and inability to pay bills. Some people lost their businesses. Many others had unexpected medical bills directly related to COVID-19. Tragically, some had unexpected funeral expenses.

The intent of American Rescue Plan funds is to address those devastating circumstances, and is likely the reasoning behind the dearth of restrictions on the funds.

It’s difficult to imagine that any rationale to use the money for prison construction is anything but disingenuous, and more than a little insulting to Alabamians who truly need a financial rescue.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheesh!
Editorial

Sheesh!

  • Updated

Twitter banned him permanently for his continued baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

A brewing storm
Editorial

A brewing storm

  • Updated

Our state is no stranger to dubious achievement, but a new designation earned last week is particular horrifying – Sweet home Alabama leads th…

A priority for broadband
Editorial

A priority for broadband

  • Updated

Alabamians have discovered a great deal since mid-March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic upended everyday routines. Much of this we simply …

A tragic metaphor
Editorial

A tragic metaphor

  • Updated

Judging by the reaction of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other Republican officials in our state and as many as two dozen others, one might get th…

Stay in your lane
Editorial

Stay in your lane

“It is obvious that someone in the White House needs to remind Joseph R. Biden that he is the President of the United States and not a third-w…

A moment of silence
Editorial

A moment of silence

Later this week, there will likely be an initiative to observe a moment of silence Saturday morning to recognize the moment 20 years ago when …

Gov. Ivey’s disingenuity
Editorial

Gov. Ivey’s disingenuity

  • Updated

Gov. Kay Ivey was quick to issue a strong response last week to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for federal employees, hospital workers…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert