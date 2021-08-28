Alabama’s elected officials seem to have forgotten that their primary charge is governing in the interest of the people who elected them. Our state has myriad challenges, many of them imminently urgent, but far too many people who we’ve elected in leadership positions have been distracted by national partisanship, behaving like a schoolyard scold who’d rather point out the deficiencies of others than put their own house in order.
A few months ago, we observed that much of the information sent out by the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall detailed how our state’s top law enforcement official had joined the fray supporting national efforts supporting his political party’s agenda. We suggested his taxpayer-supported time would be better spent working for the people of Alabama, and that he should exercise his partisan pursuits on his own time.
Last week, the world gasped in horror as a U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan devolved into a nightmarish series of missteps that culminated in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport that killed dozens, including 12 U.S. military personnel.
Members of Alabama’s congressional delegation quickly issued statements decrying the violence, as they should. But many seemed to welcome the opportunity to condemn the U.S. president, a member of the opposing party, suggesting he is personally responsible for the “preventable deaths.” That assertion may or may not be fair; but it’s a good bet that our congressional representatives’ statements would be far less damning if their party held the White House. Even more regrettable is the reality that the partisan acrimony would be the same if the political stripes were reversed.
With the specter of “preventable death” raised, we cannot help but wonder where our leaders’ fervor is with regard to the preventable deaths tallied every day across Alabama, where elected officials seem unconcerned with the woeful rate of vaccination – our best defense against COVID-19 death – and the inexplicable resistance to masks in schools and elsewhere – our second best defense.
Alabama’s elected officials must realize that some responsibility for deaths they’ve done little to nothing to prevent could well land on their own doorsteps.