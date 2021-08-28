Alabama’s elected officials seem to have forgotten that their primary charge is governing in the interest of the people who elected them. Our state has myriad challenges, many of them imminently urgent, but far too many people who we’ve elected in leadership positions have been distracted by national partisanship, behaving like a schoolyard scold who’d rather point out the deficiencies of others than put their own house in order.

A few months ago, we observed that much of the information sent out by the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall detailed how our state’s top law enforcement official had joined the fray supporting national efforts supporting his political party’s agenda. We suggested his taxpayer-supported time would be better spent working for the people of Alabama, and that he should exercise his partisan pursuits on his own time.

Last week, the world gasped in horror as a U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan devolved into a nightmarish series of missteps that culminated in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport that killed dozens, including 12 U.S. military personnel.