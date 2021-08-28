 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Distracted
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Distracted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alabama’s elected officials seem to have forgotten that their primary charge is governing in the interest of the people who elected them. Our state has myriad challenges, many of them imminently urgent, but far too many people who we’ve elected in leadership positions have been distracted by national partisanship, behaving like a schoolyard scold who’d rather point out the deficiencies of others than put their own house in order.

A few months ago, we observed that much of the information sent out by the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall detailed how our state’s top law enforcement official had joined the fray supporting national efforts supporting his political party’s agenda. We suggested his taxpayer-supported time would be better spent working for the people of Alabama, and that he should exercise his partisan pursuits on his own time.

Last week, the world gasped in horror as a U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan devolved into a nightmarish series of missteps that culminated in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport that killed dozens, including 12 U.S. military personnel.

Members of Alabama’s congressional delegation quickly issued statements decrying the violence, as they should. But many seemed to welcome the opportunity to condemn the U.S. president, a member of the opposing party, suggesting he is personally responsible for the “preventable deaths.” That assertion may or may not be fair; but it’s a good bet that our congressional representatives’ statements would be far less damning if their party held the White House. Even more regrettable is the reality that the partisan acrimony would be the same if the political stripes were reversed.

With the specter of “preventable death” raised, we cannot help but wonder where our leaders’ fervor is with regard to the preventable deaths tallied every day across Alabama, where elected officials seem unconcerned with the woeful rate of vaccination – our best defense against COVID-19 death – and the inexplicable resistance to masks in schools and elsewhere – our second best defense.

Alabama’s elected officials must realize that some responsibility for deaths they’ve done little to nothing to prevent could well land on their own doorsteps.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A real threat
Editorial

A real threat

  • Updated

Last week, a North Carolina man drove his truck up on the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress building in Washington, D.C., and started s…

Lead us now, Gov. Ivey
Editorial

Lead us now, Gov. Ivey

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appeared on the state capitol steps over the weekend with a group of mascots from the state’s colleges and universities …

Hugh’s gift
Editorial

Hugh’s gift

Some 30 years ago, the Retirement Systems of Alabama set out to create a collection of world-class golf courses across the state to fuel touri…

This is where we are now
Editorial

This is where we are now

  • Updated

Alabama and Mississippi continue to trail the rest of the nation in rates of vaccination against COVID-19, although interest in the vaccines h…

Strong leaders
Editorial

Strong leaders

  • Updated

We applaud the superintendent of two local school systems – Dr. Dennis Coe of Dothan City Schools and Brandy White of Houston County Schools –…

Runaway growth?
Editorial

Runaway growth?

For many municipalities, the name of the game is growth. Industry creates jobs that bring people and provide salaries with which they can buy …

Local control
Editorial

Local control

On social media recently, a parent responded to a post railing against mandated mask use by students returning to school.

Love thy neighbor
Editorial

Love thy neighbor

  • Updated

As if a barrage of conflicting views and outright misinformation haven’t confused many Alabamians about the coronavirus vaccine, a recent stud…

Knee-jerk reaction
Editorial

Knee-jerk reaction

  • Updated

Alabama’s public schools face a lot of challenges, beginning with the perception that our state’s schools are the worst in the nation, and mos…

Schools should require masks
Editorial

Schools should require masks

  • Updated

With the new Delta variant of the coronavirus spurring rampant increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, the hesitancy of some off…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert