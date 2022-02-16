Distraction

As members of the Alabama House of Representatives’ Public Safety Committee voted to send the full House a bill that would remove an obstacle for gun owners who want to carry a concealed weapon around, one has to wonder if anyone brought up Janiya Simmons, or the gun that killed her and landed a friend in jail facing manslaughter charges.

Simmons, a 15-year-old from Birmingham, died Monday night after being struck in the chest by a bullet from a gun she and an 18-year-old friend were playing with.

This is the sort of tragedy on the minds of virtually every sheriff in Alabama who oppose the Legislature’s attempt to get rid of the state’s requirement that a permit from the local sheriff’s office is necessary to legally carry a concealed weapon. They oppose the bill because it would eliminate one tenuous safeguard, a vetting tool to help keep weapons out of the hands of those who should not have them.

Simmons’ death illustrates the sort of unintended tragedy that can happen when firearms are readily available to anyone who might pick them up.