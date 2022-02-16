 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Distraction
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Distraction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As members of the Alabama House of Representatives’ Public Safety Committee voted to send the full House a bill that would remove an obstacle for gun owners who want to carry a concealed weapon around, one has to wonder if anyone brought up Janiya Simmons, or the gun that killed her and landed a friend in jail facing manslaughter charges.

Simmons, a 15-year-old from Birmingham, died Monday night after being struck in the chest by a bullet from a gun she and an 18-year-old friend were playing with.

This is the sort of tragedy on the minds of virtually every sheriff in Alabama who oppose the Legislature’s attempt to get rid of the state’s requirement that a permit from the local sheriff’s office is necessary to legally carry a concealed weapon. They oppose the bill because it would eliminate one tenuous safeguard, a vetting tool to help keep weapons out of the hands of those who should not have them.

Simmons’ death illustrates the sort of unintended tragedy that can happen when firearms are readily available to anyone who might pick them up.

Proponents of the measure suggest that the permit requirement is nothing more than a revenue stream for sheriff’s offices. There’s no dispute that the nominal fee adds to those department’s revenue column; if the revenue exceeds the cost of vetting permit applicants, then we can surely expect those departments to request budget increases to offset the loss of permit fees.

Lawmakers are distracted by a relatively insignificant issue in the gun debate. The more important task is finding a way to prevent the gun-related deaths of scores of Alabama’s young people like Janiya Simmons while preserving the rights of gun owners.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feet of clay
Editorial

Feet of clay

Many of our linguistic devices, idioms, and metaphors spring from the parables in the Holy Bible. Among the most expressive and succinct is th…

Shine a light
Editorial

Shine a light

  • Updated

An unfolding scandal involving a heavily fortified police department in a small Shelby County town has prompted the first legislative measure …

‘You call that music?’
Editorial

‘You call that music?’

  • Updated

In the days before Sunday’s Super Bowl, a meme began circulating on the internet with a photograph of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and others slated t…

Unnecessary peril
Editorial

Unnecessary peril

A bill in the Alabama Legislature introduces an idea that’s long overdue; it would require drunk drivers to pay child support to care for the …

Public oversight
Editorial

Public oversight

  • Updated

Southeast Health’s designation as a public hospital is somewhat tenuous upon inspection. The hospital draws a relatively small amount of money…

A good start
Editorial

A good start

Alabama’s criminal justice system has long been in need of adjustment. The war on drugs resulted in stiff penalties for drug possession, and t…

Status quo
Editorial

Status quo

  • Updated

You’d have to be living under a rock not to realize that there are primary elections in the near future. Candidates have poured tens of millio…

Trapped
Editorial

Trapped

Following al.com’s report on ticketing practices in Brookside, a small Jefferson County town along Interstate 22 northeast of Birmingham, fall…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert