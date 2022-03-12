Divided we stand

Alabama lawmakers won’t likely have an opportunity to pass a measure outlawing the teaching of “divisive concepts” in Alabama schools. After a divided committee meeting last week, the bill will be carried over until next year.

With any luck, it’ll die a quiet death.

The current iteration of the bill springs from several earlier proposals to ban “critical race theory,” an ill-defined boogeyman idea that hasn’t been taught in Alabama’s K-12 system and is prohibited now by a state Board of Education mandate.

The “divisive concept” ban paints with broad strokes targeting race, gender, and religion. Such bans would likely outlaw the recognition of reality.

“I believe there are people who like to proselytize our children,” said Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville), who wrote the bill. He wants to prevent children from being forced to become socialists or communist as a result of classroom instruction, although when pressed by colleagues, he couldn’t cite any examples.

Here’s a prime example of a divisive concept: representational government.

Since the formation of our nation, various political factions have seen those with differing views as opponents to be vanquished. Rarely is there consensus, or even conciliatory movement. It’s a raucous process that’s difficult to watch. Even the committee meeting at which the bill was discussed was divisive.

Rep. Oliver and supporters of his bill may imagine socialists, communists, and Boo Radley lurking in the shadows of Alabama’s K-12 campuses. But before our government passes laws outlawing far-fetched possibilities, it would be instructive to first determine whether such threats actually exist.