Do voters need debates?

In the weeks ahead of the November 2018 General Election in Alabama, incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey frustrated her opponents with her refusal to debate Democratic challenger Walt Maddox.

A debate might have been beneficial for Maddox, whose momentum was as strong as any Democrat’s might be in a deeply red state. However, Ivey had nothing to gain and much to lose by facing Maddox in a public forum, and refused to be goaded into the debate. She coasted to an easy victory for her first full term, and appears to be on track for re-election.

It was a wise move – for Ivey. For voters, however, it was disappointing.

In a perfect world, a political debate would give voters an opportunity to get a sense of who the candidates are. There is an opportunity for hopefuls to share their ideology and goals in a format well beyond what they could share in campaign advertising.

However, the world’s not perfect, and political debates have become the stage version of the campaign battleground, with candidates spending more time and capital tearing down opponents than sharing their goals and philosophies.

That leaves voters with little more to draw a conclusion than meticulously crafted campaign material that reveals only what a candidate’s advisors want you to see.

This election season, the big race in Alabama will determine who will take longtime U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat in the Senate. Two of the three candidates in the GOP primary, Katie Britt and Mo Brooks, are pushing for a debate. Mike Durant, a political newcomer who’s leading in the polls, is taking a page from Ivey’s playbook, and has declined. When you’re out front, there’s no benefit.

Unless you consider the voters, who wouldn’t likely learn much about the candidates politics, but would get a sense of personality from the theater.