Does Alabama have the leadership to address prison deficiencies?
OUR VIEW

Does Alabama have the leadership to address prison deficiencies?

This week, the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit against Alabama for its chronically troubled corrections system issued a generous deadline for state officials to adequately staff the prison system.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson’s pointed 600-page opinion demands multiple changes in inmate care and sets a July 2025 deadline for the state to bring its staffing level in line with the recommended 3,826 full-time-equivalent officers.

Lawmakers either don’t understand or don’t care that one thing in short supply with the federal courts is patience. The initial ruling mandating rehabilitation of the corrections system – its inadequate staffing, inadequate mental health resources, and widespread violence – was handed down in 2017, yet little progress has been made.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, have hammered out a building program for new prisons at a cost of up to $3 billion, but made no significant movement with regard to the concerns addressed in the 2017 ruling.

With a new year imminent, the time is perfect for Gov. Kay Ivey and legislative leaders to resolve to address every aspect of the prison deficiencies in the coming year. Prison reform should be a top priority, superseding the usual raft of self-serving legislation introduced every session by lawmakers with limited interest and tunnel vision.

This matter isn’t going away, and won’t correct itself. It will require skilled leadership to shepherd it to fruition.

Does our current roster of elected officials include leaders capable of making it happen?

