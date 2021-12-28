Does Alabama have the leadership to address prison deficiencies?

This week, the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit against Alabama for its chronically troubled corrections system issued a generous deadline for state officials to adequately staff the prison system.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson’s pointed 600-page opinion demands multiple changes in inmate care and sets a July 2025 deadline for the state to bring its staffing level in line with the recommended 3,826 full-time-equivalent officers.

Lawmakers either don’t understand or don’t care that one thing in short supply with the federal courts is patience. The initial ruling mandating rehabilitation of the corrections system – its inadequate staffing, inadequate mental health resources, and widespread violence – was handed down in 2017, yet little progress has been made.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, have hammered out a building program for new prisons at a cost of up to $3 billion, but made no significant movement with regard to the concerns addressed in the 2017 ruling.