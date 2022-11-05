 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Does anybody really know what time it is?

If you’re one of those people who are guided through each day by internet-connected devices, you may get through much of the day before you realize the time changed early this morning.

Those devices take care of that for you. When the time changes, the computers that drive the internet ensure that the change is pushed to your device. Similarly, your smart phone knows when you’ve changed time zones when the cellular service jumps from a tower in one time zone to one in the other.

That’s how it works theoretically, but like all machines, there are sometimes glitches.

Many people see the concept of Daylight Saving Time as a glitch itself, albeit manmade. There was likely a reason the first time-fiddler got busy; the concept of hacking time dates to the early Romans. And our own practice of moving time, around a century old, may well find its genesis in a letter to the editor from Benjamin Franklin suggesting that there was money to be saved on candles if people were to get up earlier in the mornings.

Contemporary Americans seem to have had their fill; many states, including Alabama, have passed legislation to adopt Daylight Saving Time as the standard, and cease the biannual clock-changing rigmarole.

Regardless, here we are again, finding one time on our cellphones, another on the wall clock in the kitchen. The one flashing 12:00 on the VCR is correct twice a day and the one in the car is never right.

Like much legislation at the state level that fall victim to the supremacy clause, states’ efforts to standardize time is moot in the face of the federal government’s Uniform Time Act of 1966. If time is to be standardized, it must be done by Congress, and while the U.S. Senate has passed a measure that would do so, the U.S. House hasn’t gotten around to it yet.

Things could be worse – we could be in parts of the world that are completely out of sync with time zone changes in half-hour increments.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

