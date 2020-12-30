 Skip to main content
Don’t look back
OUR VIEW

Don’t look back

Excuse the empty platitude, but in the final hours of 2020, we cannot help but think of the cliché, “Don’t wish your life away.”

It’s good advice. Many of us have spent months waiting — waiting for the lockdown to end, waiting for infection numbers to improve, waiting on unemployment checks, waiting on jobs to resume, waiting for stimulus relief, waiting for a vaccine, waiting for the grip of the coronavirus to loosen. Waiting for the end of 2020, which to some may have seemed like end times with its global pandemic, back-to-back hurricanes, civil unrest, and the threat of murder hornets (remember murder hornets?).

But as we wait a few more hours to watch the ball drop in Times Square and raise a glass to better days, there’s a nagging feeling that the only change will be on the calendar. Tomorrow, there will still be people sickened and dying from coronavirus, and the wolves at our doors today will still be on the porch in the morning.

It’s not our intent to gather dark clouds, but to remind us all to keep our perspective.

“Don’t look back,” major league pitcher Satchel Paige once said. “Something might be gaining on you.”

While there’s wisdom in the ballpark sage’s position, there’s deeper navel-gazing metaphysics in a brief observation from the Bard of Avon, who observed in his play The Tempest: “What’s past is prologue.”

Let us welcome this new year with a renewed outlook, and allow the trials of the last several months to shape our attitudes as we move ahead.

“Study the past if you would define the future,” Confucius said.

