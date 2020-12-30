Excuse the empty platitude, but in the final hours of 2020, we cannot help but think of the cliché, “Don’t wish your life away.”

It’s good advice. Many of us have spent months waiting — waiting for the lockdown to end, waiting for infection numbers to improve, waiting on unemployment checks, waiting on jobs to resume, waiting for stimulus relief, waiting for a vaccine, waiting for the grip of the coronavirus to loosen. Waiting for the end of 2020, which to some may have seemed like end times with its global pandemic, back-to-back hurricanes, civil unrest, and the threat of murder hornets (remember murder hornets?).

But as we wait a few more hours to watch the ball drop in Times Square and raise a glass to better days, there’s a nagging feeling that the only change will be on the calendar. Tomorrow, there will still be people sickened and dying from coronavirus, and the wolves at our doors today will still be on the porch in the morning.

It’s not our intent to gather dark clouds, but to remind us all to keep our perspective.

“Don’t look back,” major league pitcher Satchel Paige once said. “Something might be gaining on you.”