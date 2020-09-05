Dothan band booster flap strikes a sour note

An ongoing dispute between Dothan City Schools and a group of band boosters supporting the Dothan High School band undermines the efforts of students and ruins what should be the sort of positive experience recalled fondly by generations of participants in high school band activities.

To paraphrase an adage that dates to biblical times, this brouhaha is rooted in money. The band boosters organization has been traditionally successful in fundraising, and has directed it money toward efforts to improve the band program, most recently funding just over half of the expenses of the band program.

The school system should appreciate this largesse, and the efforts of parents and supporters to make it possible. Instead, the school board established policies that would require that band booster finances come under school board control, or that the band booster organization establishes itself as a non-profit with fiduciary bonds and an annual audit.

While the intent may be to protect the funds from the possibility of misuse – a situation that’s emerged in similar organizations in other areas – it gives band boosters a dilemma: either relinquish autonomy, or adhere to requirements such as a costly annual audit that takes a large portion of annual revenues.