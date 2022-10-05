Dothan stakes out middle ground in rental regulation

There’s little doubt that the emergence of Airbnb has shaken up the lodgings marketplace, giving travelers another option when seeking temporary shelter that would suit needs and pocketbooks more efficiently than standard offerings.

However, it’s also been a boon for property owners in smaller cities around the world who have discovered that such need goes well beyond destination locations in major cities or high-tourism areas. People who have property suitable for short-term rentals — such as unoccupied homes or ancillary accommodations like mother-in-law suites — have found they can easily turn these dormant spaces into revenue streams.

There are numerous listings in Dothan and the surrounding areas on sites like Airbnb, with offerings ranging from single rooms to entire homes, and they’ve been used by temporary workers, local families in between homes, visitors in town for tournaments or other events, or for out-of-town guests for weddings or funerals.

However, the trend doesn’t sit well with everyone. Neighboring property owners have voiced complaints about the activities of some short-term tenants in particular, or concerns about how a short-term rental property in their neighborhood might affect their own property value.

This week, Dothan officials approved some regulations that should ease those concerns and establish a protocol for short-term rentals. For instance, a business license will be required to operate a short-term rental property, and owners will pay lodging tax as motels do. There are “quiet time” restrictions and buffer zones now in place, and violators risk revocation of their business license.

We applaud these measures that appear to create a middle ground between the rights and expectations of neighbors while allowing property owners leeway to do as they like with their assets.