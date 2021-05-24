 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Double standard
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Double standard

{{featured_button_text}}

The machinations of government often make little sense to the casual observer, and one has to wonder if they always make sense to the elected officials responsible for it.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed into law a measure to ban “vaccine passports,” any document issued by a state or local government that verifies that a person has received a vaccination against COVID-19.

The measure was passed in the contentious final day of the legislative session, and will prevent businesses, hospitals, and medical offices from requiring proof of vaccination. Privacy was a concern of many of supporters, and the bill’s passage allows residents to their vaccination status private. More than 70 percent of Alabama residents remain unvaccinated.

In the same final-day rush for passage, lawmakers considered again a measure that would outlaw hormone and drug treatments for Alabama youth dealing with gender dysphoria, and establish criminal penalties for medical personnel providing such treatment. Similar measures have been considered and passed in several other states. The measure failed to pass before the clock ran out.

Shouldn’t the same logic that protects residents from being required to show proof of a vaccine health officials hope will end a public health crisis apply to treatment decisions for gender confused youth, their parents and their health care providers?

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Unmasked
Editorial

Unmasked

  • Updated

Earlier last month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey allowed a state-wide face mask mandate to expire, and at least two Alabama cities — Montgomery and B…

Kicked to the curb
Editorial

Kicked to the curb

  • Updated

Like legislative officials in some other states, Alabama lawmakers didn’t let the legislative session end without approving voting restriction…

Ivey's right
Editorial

Ivey's right

Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Alabama will end all pandemic-related unemployment boosts, including the additional $300 benefit from …

Hot pursuit
Editorial

Hot pursuit

  • Updated

A 42-year-old Homewood woman died in a traffic crash in Vestavia Hills last week. Robyn Naftel Herring two young daughters are left without a …

Redemption
Editorial

Redemption

  • Updated

A measure signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won’t affect most state residents, but those it does couldn’t be blamed for seeing the new …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert