Double standard

The machinations of government often make little sense to the casual observer, and one has to wonder if they always make sense to the elected officials responsible for it.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed into law a measure to ban “vaccine passports,” any document issued by a state or local government that verifies that a person has received a vaccination against COVID-19.

The measure was passed in the contentious final day of the legislative session, and will prevent businesses, hospitals, and medical offices from requiring proof of vaccination. Privacy was a concern of many of supporters, and the bill’s passage allows residents to their vaccination status private. More than 70 percent of Alabama residents remain unvaccinated.

In the same final-day rush for passage, lawmakers considered again a measure that would outlaw hormone and drug treatments for Alabama youth dealing with gender dysphoria, and establish criminal penalties for medical personnel providing such treatment. Similar measures have been considered and passed in several other states. The measure failed to pass before the clock ran out.

Shouldn’t the same logic that protects residents from being required to show proof of a vaccine health officials hope will end a public health crisis apply to treatment decisions for gender confused youth, their parents and their health care providers?

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.