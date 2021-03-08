Downgrade ahead

A proposal at the federal Office of Management and Budget might seem like minor housekeeping to the federal bureaucrats who would recast the figures that determine what makes a metropolitan statistical area is a source of consternation for officials in 144 cities across the nation that would be affected by the change.

Seven MSAs in Alabama, including Dothan and Opelika-Auburn, would be reclassified as micropolitan statistical areas.

It’s not yet clear what exactly the change would mean, but it should raise concern about how decisions would be affected with regard to future disbursement of federal funds, infrastructure considerations, and other matters that hinge on the way those areas are recognized by the federal government.

It also raises concerns about obstacles to industrial recruitment. Recognition as a federal metropolitan statistical area can be an asset for recruiters courting industrial prospects. The change could be perceived as a downgrade caused by population loss or related factors rather than a change at the federal level.

The proposal would double the population figure required for MSA designation.